VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Hurricane Debby makes landfall near Stienhachee, Florida

Posted on by Staff
Share
Hurricane Debby

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

7 a.m. update

Hurricane Debby has officially made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida at 7 a.m. Monday August 5, 2024. t is making its turn to the northeast, now moving north-northeast at 10mph. A slowdown is expected.

6 a.m. update

Debby became a hurricane Sunday night. It has traveled northward losing a bit of speed, now at 10 mph. Debby is set to make landfall within the next hour or two near the Big Bend region in Florida. The hurricane will degrade as it moves over land, but the biggest concern is the slow movement it will have, traveling below 10mph on Monday. The torrential rains will be parked over North Florida, with some strong winds too. Central Florida can expect rainbands to continue, the bands could have embedded thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, especially in the morning hours. A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

High rainfall is happening and is expected to continue adding to amounts already high in some spots. Flash floods are probable. A swath of 10 to 12 inches across the eastern Panhandle through North Florida. Central Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, could get between 6 to 8 inches of rain.

Storm surge will continue to be a concern across the Big Bend and the West Coast as the winds are onshore and will stay this way for the majority of Monday. Up to 10 feet are possible across the Big Bend and up to 6 feet across parts of west Florida. Across the Big Bend near Cedar Key to the Stainhatchee River entrance, high tide times will happen between 2 and 3 p.m. In the Clearwater area, high times are around 1 p.m.

Check back often, we will update this article throughout the day with the latest weather information about Debby.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Hurricane Debby
Versión En Español: Huracán Debby

Debby ha comenzado a intensificarse. Ahora tiene vientos de 70...

Celebrating Black achievement

Former President Barack Obama celebrates his 63rd birthday as Vice-president...

Two flags on posts flying in the wind with a blue sky and clouds.
Florida’s undocumented immigrants paid nearly $2 billion in taxes in 2022

A recent report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic...

Tropical Storm Debby will soak Florida with rain; Tampa Bay area’s worst impacts will be Sunday

Tropical Storm Debbie could threaten flash floods and heavy rain...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase The Awesome S.G. Wood Music 🎵 Originally from Detroit and now in Tampa, Florida, award-winning singer-songwriter S.G. Wood describes his The passion of our volunteers and listeners is the heart and soul of community radio. 💖 Thank you to all the amazing creators who contribute their talents to our programming and to everyone who tunes in and supports us. Your dedication and enthusiasm makes everything possible. We couldn't do it without you! 🎤✨ #wmnf #communityradio #news Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: