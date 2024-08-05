Hurricane Debby makes landfall near Stienhachee, Florida

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

7 a.m. update

Hurricane Debby has officially made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida at 7 a.m. Monday August 5, 2024. t is making its turn to the northeast, now moving north-northeast at 10mph. A slowdown is expected.

Debby became a hurricane Sunday night. It has traveled northward losing a bit of speed, now at 10 mph. Debby is set to make landfall within the next hour or two near the Big Bend region in Florida. The hurricane will degrade as it moves over land, but the biggest concern is the slow movement it will have, traveling below 10mph on Monday. The torrential rains will be parked over North Florida, with some strong winds too. Central Florida can expect rainbands to continue, the bands could have embedded thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, especially in the morning hours. A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

High rainfall is happening and is expected to continue adding to amounts already high in some spots. Flash floods are probable. A swath of 10 to 12 inches across the eastern Panhandle through North Florida. Central Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, could get between 6 to 8 inches of rain.

Storm surge will continue to be a concern across the Big Bend and the West Coast as the winds are onshore and will stay this way for the majority of Monday. Up to 10 feet are possible across the Big Bend and up to 6 feet across parts of west Florida. Across the Big Bend near Cedar Key to the Stainhatchee River entrance, high tide times will happen between 2 and 3 p.m. In the Clearwater area, high times are around 1 p.m.

Check back often, we will update this article throughout the day with the latest weather information about Debby.