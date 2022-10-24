Hurricane Ian caused 114 deaths in Florida

Share this:

Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County.

That’s according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made initial landfall Sept. 28, has had 55 confirmed deaths, the information said.

Charlotte and Collier counties have each had eight confirmed deaths, while Sarasota and Monroe counties have each had seven.

In all, 17 counties have had deaths from the storm, which crossed through Central Florida.

Deaths have been confirmed as far north as Putnam County, which has had three, according to the information.

via News Service of Florida