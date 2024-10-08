Hurricane Milton making its turn toward Florida; wrap-up preparations tonight

Photo provided by FPREN for WMNF News.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Milton continues to fluctuate in intensity as of the 11 a.m. ET advisory by the National Hurricane Center, the storm has gained more strength and has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Maximum wind speeds fluctuate more as the hurricane cycles through eye replacement cycles. These cycles will allow the hurricane to expand its wind field, especially as it inches closer to Florida on Wednesday evening.

This will be a catastrophic hurricane for the Tampa Bay area and its surroundings.

Please don’t assume that the hurricane will be less intense because there will be fluctuations. A major category hurricane will still hit an extremely populated and vulnerable region.

These eyewall replacements will be crucial until the last minute before landfall. With each eyewall replacement cycle, there can be wobbles in location; therefore, slights change on track.

TODAY IS THE LAST FULL DAY FLORIDA RESIDENTS HAVE TO FINISH PREPARATIONS. WEATHER WILL QUICKLY DETERIORATE THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON WEDNESDAY.

As of 11 a.m., Milton is turning toward Florida, moving to the east-northeast at 9 mph. Later today, a slightly higher forward speed is expected, with Milton moving between 10 and 14 mph through

landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

IMPACTS OF MAJOR HURRICANE MILTON

The west coast of Florida – from the Tampa area southward to Southwest Florida.

Under the current track, Milton should land in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday evening or around midnight on Thursday. It’s important to remember that Milton is a very powerful hurricane that will push water onshore for a prolonged time. After Milton makes landfall, the wind shifts, and the strong onshore flow will continue even as Milton bisects the Peninsula.

The deepest water will occur near the immediate coast. The storm surge from Englewood to the Anclote River, including the Tampa Bay area, will be catastrophic. In some spots, it can surpass 15 feet. Across Southwest Florida, the storm surge will range between 4 and 10 feet.

Milton will approach the West Coast of Florida as a major category hurricane. Please do not let your guard down as you will start to hear that this system is becoming weaker; this means that it’s coming down on categories, but be sure that this will be a catastrophic storm that will cause extensive damage and, unfortunately, loss of lives.

If you are in an evacuation zone, please evacuate immediately. The winds will be strong, even across inland Central Florida. Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, there could be maximum sustained winds of at least 75 mph and likely higher than 90 mph with stronger gusts.

Rainfall will be the highest across portions of Central Florida through North Florida. Through Sunday, the rainfall will range between 8 to 12 inches across Central Florida, with some isolated amounts that could exceed 12 inches.