Hurricane preparation is now tax-free in Florida

Posted on July 11, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
FPREN | By William Maxham

In the past, Florida residents have been able to take advantage of a tax break on essential household items needed to prepare to shelter in place for hurricanes. The state used to designate one week for these items to be available tax-free around the beginning of June, and one in August, right before the peak of hurricane season. Now, that tax break on essential items will be offered year-round.

The year-round tax break on hurricane supplies was passed as part of Florida’s fiscal 2025-2026 budget, signed by Gov. DeSantis. Before signing the budget, Gov. DeSantis used the line-item veto to eliminate over $500 million in state expenses. However, the tax holiday survived the veto to become law, with some restrictions for what items will be eligible.

Tax-free items

Permanently tax-free items include equipment needed for power outages like portable generators (if they generate less than 10,000 watts), gas cans under 5 gallons, weather radios and various sizes of batteries from AAA, AA, C, D, and 9 volts. Also included in the list of now tax-free items are safety equipment like fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, life jackets and bike helmets.

Some other items that made the list are for people whose homes may not be habitable after a storm. These are items like tarps, tie-down kits and anchors as well as sunscreen and insect repellent. Bottled water, first aid kits and many food items are already available at the grocery store tax-free.

