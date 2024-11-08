Donate Now!
Hurricane Rafael meanders; Florida should expect rain from another area that could develop

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Versión en español abajo

Hurricane Rafael meanders over the Gulf of Mexico, traveling to the west. Rafael landed in western Cuba on Wednesday afternoon as a category 3 hurricane. At landfall, the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of at least 115 mph, leaving the island without power again. Once it entered the Gulf of Mexico, Rafael made a westward turn, and it is not expected to land in the U.S.

This west turn has taken the deeper moisture with it, so the rain forecast did not materialize, at least for the west-central region of Florida. Some rain showers were still moving through the Keys and Southwest Florida late Wednesday and early Thursday. Across the peninsula, moisture is still traveling over, and the day has remained mostly cloudy with some light passing showers.

What´s the forecast for Florida?

Moisture will continue to stream through the Panhandle and north Florida, with winds coming from the east. A stationary front is located just to the north. This front will slowly retract northward; better conditions are expected on Friday and through the weekend. There will be sunshine, clouds, and warm temperatures, and many cities will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

For the southern half of the Peninsula, the winds will shift mainly from the east, and there will be more periods of sunshine as drier air moves in. The drier air will not allow thunderstorms to form, but pockets of low-level moisture will move through with the east winds, which could develop a few very isolated passing showers. It is not recommended that swimmers enter the water along the eastern coastline. There is a high risk of rip currents that will likely persist through the weekend. The winds could be strong at times, which will also increase the seas and make them dangerous, especially for those with smaller boats. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s throughout the weekend, and there will be very warm and muggy nights, too.

Another tropical wave is on the move

A tropical wave is moving over the northern Leeward Islands; this wave could develop as it moves west-northwest to the north of the Hispaniola and Turk and Caicos during the next couple of days. The chance for this system is low within the next 7 days, as there will be front and strong wind shear arriving from the north, likely not allowing this system to develop into a tropical system. Regardless, another plume of moisture will arrive in Florida late this weekend, and this will continue to increase the shower and thunderstorm activity next week. Please stay vigilant and plan carefully.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the weather forecast across Florida and bring you updates often.

——————————————————————

El huracán Rafael, otra zona con posibilidades de desarrollo

El huracán Rafael serpentea sobre el Golfo de México, viajando hacia el oeste. Rafael tocó tierra en el oeste de Cuba el miércoles por la tarde como un huracán de categoría 3. Al tocar tierra, el huracán tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de al menos 115 mph, dejando a la isla nuevamente sin energía. Una vez que entró en el Golfo de México, Rafael hizo un giro hacia el oeste, y no se espera que toque tierra en los EE. UU.

Este giro hacia el oeste se llevó consigo la humedad más profunda, por lo que el pronóstico de lluvia no se materializó, al menos para la región centro-oeste de Florida. Algunas lluvias todavía se movían a través de los Cayos y el suroeste de Florida a última hora del miércoles y a primera hora del jueves. A lo largo de la península, la humedad sigue viajando y el día ha permanecido mayormente nublado con algunas lluvias ligeras pasajeras.

¿Cuál es el pronóstico para Florida?

La humedad continuará fluyendo a través del Panhandle y el norte de Florida, con vientos provenientes del este. Un frente estacionario se encuentra justo al norte. Este frente se retraerá lentamente hacia el norte; se esperan mejores condiciones el viernes y durante el fin de semana. Habrá sol, nubes y temperaturas cálidas, y muchas ciudades permanecerán entre 80 y 85 grados.

Para la mitad sur de la península, los vientos cambiarán principalmente del este, y habrá más períodos de sol a medida que ingrese aire más seco. El aire más seco no permitirá que se formen tormentas eléctricas, pero los vientos del este moverán bolsas de humedad de bajo nivel, lo que podría generar algunas lluvias pasajeras muy aisladas.

No se recomienda que los nadadores entren al agua a lo largo de la costa este. Existe un alto riesgo de corrientes de resaca que probablemente persistirán durante el fin de semana. Los vientos podrían ser fuertes a veces, lo que también aumentará los mares y los hará peligrosos, especialmente para aquellos con embarcaciones más pequeñas. Las temperaturas estarán entre 80 y 85 grados durante todo el fin de semana, y también habrá noches muy cálidas y húmedas.

Otra onda tropical está en movimiento

Una onda tropical se está moviendo sobre las Islas de Sotavento del norte; Esta ola podría desarrollarse a medida que se desplaza hacia el oeste-noroeste al norte de la isla Española y las Islas Turcas y Caicos durante los próximos días. La probabilidad de que se forme este sistema es baja en los próximos 7 días, ya que habrá un frente y una fuerte cizalladura del viento que llegará desde el norte, lo que probablemente no permitirá que este sistema se convierta en un sistema tropical. De todas formas, otra columna de humedad llegará a Florida a finales de este fin de semana, y esto seguirá aumentando la actividad de lluvias y tormentas eléctricas la próxima semana. Manténgase alerta y planifique con cuidado.

Seguiremos monitoreando los trópicos y el pronóstico del tiempo en toda Florida y le brindaremos actualizaciones con frecuencia.

