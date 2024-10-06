Donate Now!
Hurricane weary Florida prepares for Milton’s major impacts next week

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
A state of emergency has been declared for 35 Florida counties. Milton is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the Gulf Coast. Photo by FPREN for WMNF News.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

NEW AS OF 11 p.m.: Hurricane watches could be issued as early as late Sunday for portions of Florida. A state of emergency has also been declared for 35 out of Florida’s 67 counties.

Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane before impacting hurricane-weary Florida next week.

Milton is expected to make landfall Tuesday or Wednesday and then cross the State bringing widespread impacts to the west coast of Florida first, and then to parts of eastern Florida.

Milton is expected to have maximum sustained winds near 120 mph and then perhaps weaken slightly to a Category 2 hurricane at the time of landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida – near the Tampa/St. Petersburg area.

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Milton is forecast to quickly intensify while it moves eastward to northeastward across the Gulf of Mexico and be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula mid week. Hurricane Watches could be issued as early as late Sunday for portions of Florida.

2. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of Florida beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast.

3. Areas of heavy rainfall will impact portions of Florida Sunday and Monday well ahead of Milton, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected later on Tuesday through Wednesday night. This rainfall brings the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with minor to moderate river flooding.

The preliminary rainfall forecast through Saturday, Oct. 12, is between four and 8 inches for locations along and south of I-4 and for the immediate Atlantic Coast. The forecast for exact totals will likely change over the next few days, but the overall theme will remain consistent: Heavy rainfall for parts of the peninsula will pose a mounting threat for flash flooding next week.

No evacuations have been ordered yet, but State officials say those could come as early as late Sunday or Monday if it becomes necessary. Residents in Florida should have their hurricane plan in place, and follow subsequent forecasts and official notices or evacuations.

This is an evolving weather situation. Make sure to keep up with the forecast over the weekend and make sure your family’s hurricane plan is up to date.

