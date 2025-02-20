I-4 Corridor growth impacts Port Tampa Bay expansion

Port Tampa bay. Photo Provided by Keir Magoulas, Visit Tampa Bay, for WMNF News.

The I-4 Corridor spans from Tampa to Orlando and more than 8 million residents call it their home.

It is also the fastest-growing region in the Southeast. Port Tampa Bay wants to address consumer needs in this area and nationwide.

Raul Alfonso, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Port Tampa Bay spoke Thursday morning about upcoming 200 million dollar expansion plans for the port.

The goal of this expansion is to support regional and national supply chains.

He explained that currently, the United States depends on five hub ports nationwide to handle 75% of imports. Port Tampa Bay is not currently one of those hub ports.

“For many years, Tampa has been a great port but has never been a port that focuses on consumer needs,” Alfonso stated about Port Tampa Bay.

However, it currently holds more than 400 distribution centers and has the newest container port in Florida. Tampa Bay wants to become an alternative for the other ports.

“We’re seeing the growth now, all up and down the I-75 from Ocala all the way down to the Naples area. So our strategy is to have a port that also addresses consumer products, containers, food distribution, and other commodities.” Alfonso said about the expansion.

Expansion plans include additional warehouses and bigger container terminals to address these new needs.



This expansion would also benefit regional Florida.

“With our continued growth, the more efficient supply chains, the cheaper we can get the product into our region. It benefits our communities,” Alfonso explains.

Expansion is already underway, with a container docking set to be complete by 2026 and more to come.