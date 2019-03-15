“Idolatry” on Morning Energy

Idolatry is defined as extreme admiration, love, or reverence for something or someone (which can be be sometime to be done to the point of obsession). The most prevalent form of idolatry in biblical times was the worship of images or idols that represented or were thought to embody various pagan deities. Although worshiping images is still prevalent in some societies, there are other forms of idolatry that also exists that have profound affects on our lives. On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time examining idolatry as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!