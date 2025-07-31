Immigration: Law, Policy & Practice Today

Immigration Attorney Chelsea Nowel

Immigration Attorney Chelsea Nowel joined MidPoint on Wed. July 10 to discuss the current state of immigration law, policy, and practice. We learned a lot.

First, the Everglades Detention Center, known as Alligator Alcatraz, is already housing hundreds of detainees and removing them from that facility, many of whom have not had any opportunity to challenge the legal basis for their detention. According to a statement by the Florida Dept. of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie on Friday, July 25, the detainees there “should have onsite access to legal representation on Monday (July 28)” and that officials were slated “to go with that almost 24/7 if we need to.” Because of the lack of transparency associated with this facility and the difficulty lawyers have communicating with their clients, as of the date of the show, we still do not know whether or not legal representation is now afforded to them.

The government claims there is a backlog in immigration hearings because of a shortage of immigration judges. Attorney Nowel explained, “There is a shortage of immigration judges that’s absolutely correct, and it’s been exacerbated by this Federal Government. So, more than 50 immigration judges have been fired since Donald Trump took office.” Questioned as to why they were fired, Nowell suggested, “When you look at immigration judges, rates of approvals, they’re they’re quite dismal overall. So, when I say that, maybe they felt that some of these judges were a little bit too pro-immigrant, they’re still, I mean, likely to be denying over 80% of the cases.” Interestingly, many of those fired did have Latino names.

But, Gov. DeSantis has a plan for this manufactured crisis, which has been approved by President Trump. They want to deputize nine Florida National Guard Judge Advocate General attorneys, provide them with 6 weeks of training, and use them as immigration judges in the detention centers of Florida. Attorney Nowell is very critical of this plan because immigration law is one of the most complicated areas of law, and 6 weeks is not sufficient training to be able to handle the complicated immigration issues that inevitably arise when there are so many cases. Also, it is questionable whether military service members are permitted to exercise authority in the civilian immigration courts under the US Constitution. The Posse Comitatus Act prohibits using the military for civilian law enforcement purposes, and immigration enforcement is a civil legal process. Military personnel generally cannot serve in roles that involve direct law enforcement or judicial decision-making over civilians, including as immigration judges or officers. Immigration advocates will be challenging this plan in the courts.

Where are detainees being deported to? Primarily, to their home countries, according to Attorney Nowel. But, some people can not be deported or removed to their home country because they are at risk of torture if they are removed there. So, the law does permit them to be deported to third countries. Unfortunately, those deportees do not have a say in where they are removed and we know that the US government has been paying third countries, like El Salvador, to accept deportees, sometimes under extremely challenging conditions, like the notorious CECOT Prison in El Salvador of the country of South Sudan which is experiencing war and famine.

