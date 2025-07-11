“In a Flash and Off Guard” on Morning Energy

“In a flash and taken off guard” both imply a sudden and unexpected event or action that happens rather quickly. These phrases can also be experienced in both positive and negative contexts.

On July 4th 2025, the state of Texas made headlines due to historic deadly flash floods that affected several counties. According to weather experts, drought conditions in Texas made it difficult for the bone-dry soil to absorb the heavy rainfall that fell in a few hours.

Of the many tragic stories that emerged from this historic flood was the devastating deaths of over two dozen campers and counsellors who were attending a private Christian summer camp for girls in Kerr County Texas.

The summer camp, which is called Camp Mystic, was established in 1926 and was widely known for its rich traditions, sense of community, and developing self-esteem and confidence in young girls. However, this local community was truly taken off guard by the devastating floods that left their camp nearly unrecognizable.

Despite the fact that being taken off guard can sometimes be extremely devastating and challenging, in the words of C.S. Lewis, “Surely what a man does when he is taken off his guard is the best evidence for what sort of man he is”.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring some of the devastations that can occur in our lives when things “happen in a flash”, leaving us “taken off guard”. However, it is important to remember that the physical, emotional, and spiritual recovering process is a journey and also a personal choice.

