In April, Tampa is turning blue for a good cause

Posted on March 28, 2025 • by Chris Young
Tampa Riverwalk in blue // 2024, Champions for Children

Listen:

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have among the highest rates of reported and confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect in Florida, according to the nonprofit Champions for Children.

Key Tampa landmarks will light up blue in April to raise awareness of the issue. 

Tampa landmarks including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, the Riverwalk, the Sulphur Springs Tower, and more will light up blue from April 1st to 8th. 

It’s part of Champions for Children’s annual Light the Way Child Abuse Prevention Month campaign.

Brandy Gottlieb is the Director of Communications and Marketing for the organization, which focuses on child abuse and neglect prevention.

“We really want to bring awareness and highlight this issue within our area. Not only to bring awareness, but to give a call to action to the community. To shine a light, and say we can do better. We can do better as a community, we can do better for families,” Gottlieb told WMNF.

Champions for Children gives parents education and support on parenting skills. The organization is also calling for including calling the community to wear blue for awareness on April 4th.

“When there’s a lack of resources, when there’s a lack of understanding, a parent may get frustrated because they don’t know how to positively attach to their child,” Gottlieb said.

To find out about the organizations events, or how to support, visit Champions for Children’s site here, or call their Parent Warm Line at 813-673-4646 ext. 7.

