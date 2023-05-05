In May, Tampa Bay Hires and Success 4 Kids and Families holds mental health meetings

Share this:

Tampa Bay Hires and Success 4 Kids and Families Partners to hold Mental Health Awareness Meetings. According to a press release from CareerSource Tampa Bay, these meetings are designed to help youth between the ages of 16-25 investigate, captivate, and access resources to support mental health. To register please follow the link.

The meetings will be held virtually and in person every Friday during May at the CSTB’s Tampa Center located at 9215 N. Florida Ave, Room #19. The meetings are offered at no cost and upcoming meeting dates are below:

May 5, 2023 – Virtual

May 12, 2023 – In Person

May 19, 2023 – Virtual

May 26, 2023 – In Person

Leondra Foster, Tampa Bay Hires Director said, “Taking care of our mental health is one of the most important things to do to live a healthy life and to build a successful future.” For more information please contact Leondra Foster by calling 813-419-5313 or email her at [email protected]