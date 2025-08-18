In Memory of Rob Lorei: A Pioneer of Community Radio

The Tampa Bay community lost a champion of independent journalism and community radio this weekend with the passing of Rob Lorei, former WMNF News & Public Affairs Director and one of the station’s founding members. He was 70 years old and retired earlier this year due to cancer.
Don’t miss a special edition of Community Speaks with Patro Mabili, dedicated to honoring the remarkable legacy of Rob Lorei. Mabili revisits some of Rob’s most memorable interviews and opens the phone lines for listeners to share their stories, gratitude, and admiration for Rob.
You can listen to the full show below
A Visionary Beginning
In 1977, a young journalism graduate from Antioch College in Ohio, answered an advertisement that would change the media landscape of Tampa Bay forever. Rob Lorei responded to a call for people interested in starting a community radio station in Tampa, and with characteristic determination, he came to Florida to literally walk the streets of the Bay Area with others, raising money in coffee cans to fund what would become WMNF.
This grassroots beginning embodied the community centered vision that would define Rob’s entire career. In addition to building a radio station, he was helping to create a platform where everyday people could have extraordinary conversations about the issues that mattered most to the community.
The Voice of Radioactivity
Rob Lorei programmed many music shows across multiple genres including the Blues, Bluegrass and the eclectic Morning Show. But he was best known for producing and hosting “Radioactivity,” WMNF’s influential midday public affairs program where his measured approach to respectful dialog was widely admired. For decades, this show served as Tampa Bay’s premier forum for substantive political discourse, where Rob fearlessly held local politicians accountable while providing platforms for voices that might otherwise go unheard.
Rob understood that democratic media required amplifying diverse perspectives, so he regularly featured labor leaders, academics, and political activists. Perhaps most importantly, he opened the airwaves to live callers, ensuring that community members could directly engage with the leaders and decision makers who shaped their lives.
A Legacy of Mentorship and Excellence
Rob’s influence extended far beyond his own programming during his tenure at WMNF. As News Director for decades, he shaped the station’s journalistic standards and mentored countless colleagues. Seán Kinane, WMNF’s current News Director, reflected on their sixteen-year working relationship: “Rob was always eager to provide thoughtful feedback and conversations about journalism, radio programming and the future of media.”
A Partnership That Built an Institution
Randy Wynne, who worked alongside Rob for a 35 years, captured the collaborative spirit that made WMNF successful. As Program Director working with Rob as News Director, Wynne noted that while they “didn’t always agree” and “sometimes competed in our visions for the station,” “But we always respected each other and we worked together to make WMNF an exceptional and successful media organization.”
Expanding His Reach
Rob’s commitment to public affairs journalism continued beyond his time at WMNF. Most recently, he could be seen and heard on WEDU’s weekly program “Florida This Week,” where he brought the same incisive interviewing style and commitment to accountability journalism to statewide issues. On this local independent Tampa TV station, he continued his life’s work of creating spaces where community leaders, newsmakers, and journalists could engage in the kind of substantive dialogue that democracy requires.
A Lasting Impact
Rob Lorei’s passing marks the end of an era for Tampa Bay media, but his influence will endure in the institution he helped build and the countless lives he touched. From those early days walking the streets with coffee cans to his final broadcasts holding power accountable, Rob embodied the ideals of community journalism.
He proved that local media could be both deeply rooted in community concerns and uncompromisingly professional. He demonstrated that giving people a voice doesn’t mean abandoning journalistic standards, it means applying those standards in service of everyone, not just the powerful.
In a media landscape increasingly dominated by corporate interests and partisan echo chambers, Rob Lorei’s career stands as a reminder of what is possible when journalists commit themselves to serving their communities from the ground up rather than top down
Many thanks to Rob Lorei, his determination, his dedication, and his service to community voices. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family. May he rest in peace.
12 Responses to “In Memory of Rob Lorei: A Pioneer of Community Radio”
Leave a Reply
EYE LOVED ROB LOREI SINCE MY FIRST RADIO ACTIVITY SHOW IN 2014 , ROB WAS THE BEST OF JOURNALISM & BROADCASTER, ROB LOREI LOVED HIS COMMUNITY AND SHARED HIS WISDOM AND EDUCATION WITH AL L OF US, EVERY INTERVEIW WAS WELL ORCHESTRATED AND RESPECTFUL AND CONTRIBUTED TO THE LISTENERS EDUCATION THAT HOPEFULLY TRANSCENDED TO A COMMUNITY MORE BETTER AT BEING TOGETHER, ROB, HAD A CARING HEART THAT POWERED HIS JOURNALISM THAT GAVE VOICE TO THE VOICELESS MUCHO LOVE, LARRY KING, THE HOLISTIC RN. “ALWAYS CARING MORE”
I am greatly saddened to learn of Rob’s passing. Hearing him on WMNF today felt comforting, especially his view on transitioning. He was my hero. During the first Trump go around, he helped me feel sane admidst the insanity introduction. He spoke truth to power or made it his mission to present the truth. He also cared about what the listeners thought, whether agreeing or not. I cannot think about WMNF without associating Rob Lorei. His spirit will prevail at the station. Thank you Rob for being such a humanitarian conduit. You will be missed forever.
His voice and vision became the standard for integrity and accuracy in journalism. We missed him when he left and we will miss him always.
I’m adding my wife and I to the Tampa Bay community that are eulogizing Rob Lorei. While it’s very difficult to imagine our Tampa Bay Area w/o him, it’s very comforting to know that his legacy is alive and well in our greater community. We send our warmest condolences and telief that his transition to the other side means that he’s now in a less painful place.
R.I.P. Rob Lorei – you did good! 🫶💚
Another deeply sorrowful day — we’ve lost a true pioneer, a visionary, a great man whose absence has long been felt. Now, the final chapter has come to a close. May peace and comfort surround his family and friends. His legacy forever changed the world.
Rob personified the First Amendment to the US Constitution everyday of his journalistic career at WMNF. In these times when democracy is on life support under the Trump regim e,Rob would have sounded the clarion call for all patriots to take an active stand for democracy for Rob knew along with R.K. Ramazani,”Without justice, there can be no durable order and without liberty there can be no justice. His was a life well and courageously lived. Well done Rob!
My condolences to his family, friends and his family at WMNF. The earth lost one good soul; the universe is one good soul richer. You earned and you deserve your freedom, Rob Lorei.
Rob was by far the best commentator I’ve heard, always fair and respectful, at the same time looking for the source of misinformation. Never thought I’d listen to talk radio, Rob made it interesting, he was one of a kind! He will be missed!
Rob was the voice of WMNF. For so many years he delivered the news with his distinctive way of talking. He was easy to understand and I loved catching his news broadcasts when in my car, traveling all over Tampa. I did not dread listening to the WMNF news like I do all the national stations. Rob delivered the news in a way that helped me listen. His delivery was not doom and gloom or sensationalism. He was an honest man.
As a 30-plus year volunteer/supporter of 88.5, I ‘ll feel like I lost a family member. His balanced interview technique should be a primer for all true journalists, present and future. His skill on FTW was there for all to see, and I’m glad ,in posterity, on you tube. Rob’s work at WMNF brought legitimacy and raised the profile of the station as a trusted local , regional, and national news source. He will be missed and 88.5 will carry on the journalistic integrity he established.
I am so sorry. This comes as a real shock to me. Rob leaves much to soon.
So saddened by this news. Rob had such a good heart. He will be missed