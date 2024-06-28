In The Round – Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, Fiona Joy

It’s a very special episode of Live Music Showcase. Three spectacular female songwriters join us in the studio to share their music with the audience and with each other. Looper, Taylor Reed on the guitar and violin, Noan Partly performing her music on Banjo and guitar, and 17 year-old Fiona Joy make this episode one you don’t want to miss!
Posted on by Ken Apperson
