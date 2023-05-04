Independent journalist Jason Garcia on Disney v. DeSantis

Share this:

Much of the public discussion about Disney and DeSantis has been Disney’s contention that it is being targeted for speaking out publicly against the so-called Don’t Say Gay law.

But Disney’s decision to stop political contributions to Florida Republicans was the real reason Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature are attacking the state’s largest private employer, says independent journalist Jason Garcia, who covered Disney for 10 years for The Orlando Sentinel and now distributes his work through the newsletter Seeking Rents on Substack.

Garcia said the same Republicans attacking Disney for being “woke” relied on millions of dollars in Disney campaign cash for years as they took control of state government.

To listen to the entire show, click the link below, go to the archives here or search for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.