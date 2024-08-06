Info on Tropical Storm Debby cleanup and debris disposal in St. Petersburg

Debris from Hurricane Nicole in New Smyrna Beach, FL, 10 Nov. 2022. Courtesy Mary Beth Krolik for WMNF News.

This information on debris disposal and cleanup from Tropical Storm Debby was provided by the City of St. Petersburg on August 6.

The City of St. Petersburg is assessing the impacts of Hurricane Debby and continuing cleanup efforts. While the storm is over, higher-than-normal tides are expected today and tomorrow and may cause minor street flooding in low-lying areas.

City of St. Petersburg Post-Storm Actions

Street sweepers are running to clear storm debris from the streets. Notes, street sweepers cannot clear palm fronds or other larger limbs due to their size. Residents are encouraged to collect palm fronds and large limbs and follow the below debris disposal instructions.

Crews are working on clearing eight downed trees interfering with power lines.

Crews will be picking up debris from residences. Follow the below debris disposal instructions to help expedite the process.

Childs Park Library power has been restored, North Branch Library power is still out. City teams are working to restore.

All three City golf courses are still closed until further notice.

Storm Debris Disposal

Residents are encouraged to follow these guidelines to dispose of storm debris on their property.

Put it in the bin: If storm debris can fit in your City trash bin with the lid closed, place it there first. Storm debris that doesn’t fit in the bin can be taken to a Brush Site or you can request a Special Pickup.

Take it to a City Brush Site: Vegetative debris (branches, leaves, logs, and

plants) can be dropped off at one the of the City’s Brush Sites. Check www.stpete.org/BrushSites to make sure sites have reopened after the storm.

1000 62nd Ave. NE

7750 26th Ave. N

2500 26th Ave. S

4015 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. S

2453 20th Ave. N

Request a Special Pickup: If you would like storm debris picked up by the City, you can request a Special Pickup in the SeeClickFix app or by calling 727-893-7398. Note, only vegetative debris (listed below) from Hurricane Debby will be collected. Fees may apply for Special Pickup for large items unless you have documented flooding with building services. Details at www.stpete.org/SpecialPickup.

Vegetative Debris:

Branches

Leaves

Logs

Palm fronds

Plants

Special Pickup Placement:

Place debris in front of the house near the roadway curb.

DO NOT place debris in trash bags.

DO NOT place debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, utility boxes, or other structures that make debris removal difficult.

DO NOT place debris in alleyways or on sidewalks.

DO NOT place debris in the street or block roadways.

For more information, visit: www.stpete.org/hurricane.