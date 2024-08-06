Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Info on Tropical Storm Debby cleanup and debris disposal in St. Petersburg

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
Tropical Storm Nicole Florida
Debris from Hurricane Nicole in New Smyrna Beach, FL, 10 Nov. 2022. Courtesy Mary Beth Krolik for WMNF News.

This information on debris disposal and cleanup from Tropical Storm Debby was provided by the City of St. Petersburg on August 6.

The City of St. Petersburg is assessing the impacts of Hurricane Debby and continuing cleanup efforts. While the storm is over, higher-than-normal tides are expected today and tomorrow and may cause minor street flooding in low-lying areas.

City of St. Petersburg Post-Storm Actions

  • Street sweepers are running to clear storm debris from the streets. Notes, street sweepers cannot clear palm fronds or other larger limbs due to their size. Residents are encouraged to collect palm fronds and large limbs and follow the below debris disposal instructions.
  • Crews are working on clearing eight downed trees interfering with power lines.
  • Crews will be picking up debris from residences. Follow the below debris disposal instructions to help expedite the process.
  • Childs Park Library power has been restored, North Branch Library power is still out. City teams are working to restore.
  • All three City golf courses are still closed until further notice.

Storm Debris Disposal

Residents are encouraged to follow these guidelines to dispose of storm debris on their property.

Put it in the bin: If storm debris can fit in your City trash bin with the lid closed, place it there first. Storm debris that doesn’t fit in the bin can be taken to a Brush Site or you can request a Special Pickup.

Take it to a City Brush Site: Vegetative debris (branches, leaves, logs, and

plants) can be dropped off at one the of the City’s Brush Sites. Check www.stpete.org/BrushSites to make sure sites have reopened after the storm.

  • 1000 62nd Ave. NE
  • 7750 26th Ave. N
  • 2500 26th Ave. S
  • 4015 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. S
  • 2453 20th Ave. N

Request a Special Pickup: If you would like storm debris picked up by the City, you can request a Special Pickup in the SeeClickFix app or by calling 727-893-7398. Note, only vegetative debris (listed below) from Hurricane Debby will be collected. Fees may apply for Special Pickup for large items unless you have documented flooding with building services. Details at www.stpete.org/SpecialPickup.

Vegetative Debris:

  • Branches
  • Leaves
  • Logs
  • Palm fronds
  • Plants

Special Pickup Placement:

  • Place debris in front of the house near the roadway curb.
  • DO NOT place debris in trash bags.
  • DO NOT place debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, utility boxes, or other structures that make debris removal difficult.
  • DO NOT place debris in alleyways or on sidewalks.
  • DO NOT place debris in the street or block roadways.

For more information, visit: www.stpete.org/hurricane.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Kamala Harris’s VP Pick Tim Walz spoke out against DeSantis policies

Listen: Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim...

Matt Weihmuller (l) and Fred Johnson.
Despite DeSantis’ veto of state funding, the hard work to produce art for all continues

While arts groups in Florida are still reeling from Gov....

elder care
Tips to prepare for hurricanes and other emergencies when caring for older adults

Older adults and their caregivers have different needs when it...

The Scoop: Tues. August 6th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hurricane Debby's aftermath. Ron DeSantis comments, flood warnings, and damage.

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase The Awesome S.G. Wood Music 🎵 Originally from Detroit and now in Tampa, Florida, award-winning singer-songwriter S.G. Wood describes his The passion of our volunteers and listeners is the heart and soul of community radio. 💖 Thank you to all the amazing creators who contribute their talents to our programming and to everyone who tunes in and supports us. Your dedication and enthusiasm makes everything possible. We couldn't do it without you! 🎤✨ #wmnf #communityradio #news Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: