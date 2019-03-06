Information for March 12 Elections in Pinellas County

Share this:

The City of Tampa just had the first round of its municipal elections. Now it’s time for many communities in Pinellas County.

Here’s information provided by the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, Deborah Clark, about the March 12, 2019 Elections in Pinellas.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE:

Registered voters in the City of Belleair Beach, City of Gulfport, City of Indian Rocks Beach, City of Madeira Beach, City of Oldsmar, City of Tarpon Springs and voters living in the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District may vote in their respective nonpartisan elections.

The deadline to register to vote was February 11, 2019 (29 days prior to the election).

ELECTION DAY:

Polling places will be open 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

State law requires voters to vote in the precinct in which they reside. Voters who have moved are required to vote in their new home precinct.

Polling places for municipal elections may be different than those for county elections. Voters are encouraged to confirm their polling places by visiting VotePinellas.com and clicking on the "Find Your Precinct" button at the top of the page, or calling 727-464-VOTE (8683).

Voters are encouraged to make any address changes prior to Election Day online atVotePinellas.com; by calling 727-464-VOTE (8683); or emailing Election@VotePinellas.com (include birth date).

Voters should bring photo and signature identification to the polls to avoid delays. Anyone without valid and current ID may vote a provisional ballot.

· Name changes may be made by submitting a voter registration application or sending a signed, written statement to the Supervisor of Elections (13001 Starkey Rd., Largo, FL 33773); include birth date or voter ID number.

· It is important for voters to have their current signature on file, and to remain consistent when using their legal signature. Signature updates may be made by completing and signing a voter registration application, available at VotePinellas.com, and returning it to the Supervisor of Elections.

Sample ballots may be viewed at VotePinellas.com.

MAIL BALLOTS:

· Voted mail ballots can be dropped off at any of the three Elections Offices. Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day (March 12) at any one of the three Supervisor of Elections Offices.

· Mail ballots cannot be accepted at a polling place on Election Day.

· PLEASE NOTE: Postal delivery service has changed. Voters are advised to allow at least ONE WEEK for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

· Any voter may request a mail ballot. The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Wednesday, March 6 at 5:00 p.m.

· Mail ballots may still be picked up or voted in person at any Elections Office through Monday, March 11.

· Beginning Thursday, March 7, voters may designate in writing a person to pick up their ballot; however, the designee may not pick up more than two mail ballots per election in addition to the designee’s own ballot or a ballot for an immediate family member.

· Florida state law provides that mail ballot pickup and voting in Supervisor of Elections Offices on Election Day is only permitted in the case of an emergency. A voter or voter’s designee must sign an affidavit affirming that the voter is unable to go to his/her polling place on Election Day due to an emergency and provide the reason for the emergency.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

· No political activity or campaign signs are allowed inside the polling place or within 100 feet of the polling place entrance or elections office entrance. Exit polling is permitted in designated areas as voters are leaving the polls.

· No photography is allowed inside the polling place.

· If voters have any election-related questions, they can call the Elections Office at 727-464-VOTE (8683).