Insects – Good and Bad on the Sustainable Living Program

Share this:

On Monday’s Sustainable Living Program we had two guests talking about insects; good and bad.

Paul Zamoda, a local plant and insect expert; and Daniel Dye, Gainesville area insect expert joined us. Daniel is also an expert on spiders and snakes and has written books about these subjects. Paul has expertise in various other gardening related topics and produces award winning grapes and wines.

They answered questions about ants, aphids, wasps, and termites with IPM (Integrated Pest Management) solutions when possible; and questioned the reasons for controlling non-problem insects.

Paul posts and answers questions on the local Garden Swap Face Book page

Daniel is the Webmaster of two very popular educational websites:

www.floridabackyardsnakes.com & www.floridabackyardspiders.com