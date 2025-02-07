Inside “They Might Be Giants” big show tour: A conversation with John Flansburgh

Katarina Lauver, host of The Thursday Morning Show (6 AM – 9 AM), recently caught up with John Flansburgh of the iconic band They Might Be Giants. The two-time GRAMMY winners are set to kick off their Big Show Tour 2025 in Florida at the end of the month, with a highly anticipated performance on Friday, February 28 at Jannus Live. The evening with the band will begin at 8 PM.

In the interview, Katarina and John discussed the upcoming tour, the band’s rich history, their DIY ethos, and the incredible longevity of their career, which has been powered by a dedicated fanbase that has helped sell out their shows for over 40 years.