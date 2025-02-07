Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Inside “They Might Be Giants” big show tour: A conversation with John Flansburgh

Posted on February 7, 2025 • by Staff
Share

Katarina Lauver, host of The Thursday Morning Show (6 AM – 9 AM), recently caught up with John Flansburgh of the iconic band They Might Be Giants. The two-time GRAMMY winners are set to kick off their Big Show Tour 2025 in Florida at the end of the month, with a highly anticipated performance on Friday, February 28 at Jannus Live. The evening with the band will begin at 8 PM.

In the interview, Katarina and John discussed the upcoming tour, the band’s rich history, their DIY ethos, and the incredible longevity of their career, which has been powered by a dedicated fanbase that has helped sell out their shows for over 40 years.

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

WMNF SOTD 2/7/25: Lightning by Gyasi [Premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 7, 2025...

“CELEBRATING THE WINS” ON MORNING ENERGY

“Sometimes you have to lose to win again”...Fantasia Barrino “You win some,...

WMNF SOTD 2/6/25: Troubadour by Rambler Kane

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 6, 2025...

WMNF SOTD 2/5/25: 72 (This Highway’s Mean) by Drive By Truckers

The WMNF Song of the Day for February 5, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: