Instrument-Swapping rock innovators Skating Polly join Tropical Heatwave lineup

Step-siblings turned musical powerhouse Skating Polly are ready to bring their unique brand of genre-defying rock to Tropical Heatwave 2025. This Oklahoma-born, now Tacoma-based trio has been challenging musical boundaries since 2009, and their upcoming performance promises to be one of the festival’s most electrifying sets.

From Living Room to Main Stage

What began as two young step-siblings experimenting with instruments in their living room has evolved into one of indie rock’s most compelling acts. Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse started Skating Polly when they were just 9 and 14 years old respectively, naming their band “ironically juvenile” while crafting a sound that’s anything but.

The addition of Kelli’s brother Kurtis Mayo in 2017 completed the lineup, allowing the band to expand their sonic possibilities while maintaining their raw energy.

Their DIY ethos caught the attention of punk legend Exene Cervenka of X early in their career, who produced their sophomore album Lost Wonderfuls. This sparked a series of high-profile collaborations and tours, including work with Veruca Salt’s Louise Post and Nina Gordon, and supporting slots for bands like The Flaming Lips, Band of Horses, and Babes in Toyland.

A Sound All Their Own

Describing Skating Polly’s music requires a thesaurus of genre terms. The band seamlessly blends riot grrrl attitude, grunge heaviness, and pop sensibilities into what they’ve dubbed “ugly pop.” Their live shows are notorious for their intensity, with all three members regularly swapping instruments throughout the set.

Their catalog spans six studio albums, including 2023’s acclaimed Chaos County Line and fan favorites like The Make It All Show and Fuzz Steilacoom. From the piano-driven indie pop of “Oddie Moore” to the distortion-drenched fury of “Hail Mary,” their set at Tropical Heatwave will showcase the full breadth of their musical abilities.

What to Expect at Tropical Heatwave

Festival-goers can anticipate a high-energy performance featuring tracks from throughout Skating Polly’s career, including their latest single “Rabbit Food” released in 2024. The band’s poetic lyrics, melodic arrangements, and undeniable stage presence make them a must-see act at this year’s festival.

Skating Polly’s rise from Oklahoma City living rooms to international stages is a testament to their genuine musical talent and unwavering commitment to their craft. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of indie rock’s most authentic voices when they take the stage at Tropical Heatwave 2025.