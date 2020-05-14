“International Day of Families” on Morning Energy

Every year on May 15th, the International Day of Families is celebrated. This celebration is observed all around he world and has been occurring since 1994. The aim of International Day of Families is to celebrate the importance of family and also increase awareness of issues that affect families.During challenging times, our familiescan be a wonderful source of comfort. Whatever your family structure looks like it’s important to acknowledge the positive contributions of these familystructures in our lives.Join Renna Reddick and Program Director Randy Wynne Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special collaborative musical program in celebration of International Day of Families! We are definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!