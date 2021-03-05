International Women’s Day on WMNF

Share this:

This Monday, March 8th, WMNF will be celebrating all women. Women of different races, cultures, occupations, and gender identities. International Women’s day is more than just saying “Thank you” to women in your life. It’s about learning what women face every day, and learning how you can help. Women continue to overcome the many hurdles that society has placed in their way because of their gender identity. At WMNF we strive to be a place where we can help each other overcome and be a better community. Help us showcase different powerful women in our community and around the world by tuning into our WMNF all day Monday! Or learn more about how you can help by keeping an eye out for our posts here on wmnf.org and on our social media all day Monday.

WMNF Broadcast Schedule for International Women’s Day | Mon. 3/8/21

12am | Loom In Essence

Featuring all women’s music to begin International Women’s Day and this special day of broadcasting

1am | First Call

3 hours of all women’s music

4am | Sonic Sunrise

All Girl-Band Retrospective

6am | WMNF Morning Show feat. Blannie Whelan

Blannie takes over for Randy on Music and Lisa Marzilli takes over for Sean on the News

9am | Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman

10am | Sustainable Living with Tanja Vidovic & Grace Behnke

12pm | Midpoint feat. Janet Scherberger

Janet hosts 3 of Tampa Bay’s true trailblazers: State Senators Arthenia Joyner, Betty Castor, and Pat Frank



1pm | Latino 54 feat. Isha Del Valle of LatinX

Isha DelValle guest hosts to feature women in Tropical Music.

2pm | It’s the Music! feat. – WMNF Program Director Samantha Hval

WMNF’s new Program Director Samantha Hval hosts her very first full show on WMNF!

4pm | Traffic Jam with Bobbie Dusenberry

Bobbie plays all Sister-Bands!

6pm | Mo’ Blues Monday feat. Maureen Saunders

Maureen takes over for partner Larry for the 11th year playing all women artists!

8pm | Da’ Soul Kitchen

Plays songs featuring female vocalists and groups.

10pm| LatinX with Isha Del Valle

LatinX presents Past-Present-Future of Women in Latin Alternative Music.

*shows with the caption “feat.” are featuring women as guest hosts

**shows with the caption “with” are hosted by their weekly women hosts