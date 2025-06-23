Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Investigating the FAMU presidential search process

Posted on June 22, 2025 • by mabili
Share

Host Walter Smith II and the Fourth Estate’s Annie Miles talks with attorney Chuck Hobbs. The Forum takes an investigative look into the process to find a new president for the historically Black Florida A&M University.

Governor DeSantis appointee Marva Johnson faces criticism of political cronyism. Hobbs explains the process and the unmet criteria laid bare in this choice.

The appointee appears to continue the Florida Governor’s pro-MAGA, anti-DEI agenda.

More on Chuck at Hobbservation Point on Substack

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

A woman in a radio studio. She wears studio monitor headphone and is listening to to the host, not in the picture, asking her a question.
Councilwoman Brandi Gabbard talks St. Pete’s downtown, affordable housing, FEMA and more

St. Petersburg City Councilwoman Brandi Gabbard has thoughts about the...

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson talks illegal immigration in Tampa

Listen: Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson tackled the topic...

The Scoop: Fri. June 20, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including affordable housing repeal, new waterfront stadium proposal,...

Carmine Marceno street racing
Lee County Sheriff Marceno says he has ‘zero tolerance’ for street racing. Here’s a video of Marceno street racing. (Trident)

The speedometer shows a car going 74 mph while still...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Bodyrock
Player position: