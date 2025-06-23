Investigating the FAMU presidential search process

Host Walter Smith II and the Fourth Estate’s Annie Miles talks with attorney Chuck Hobbs. The Forum takes an investigative look into the process to find a new president for the historically Black Florida A&M University.

Governor DeSantis appointee Marva Johnson faces criticism of political cronyism. Hobbs explains the process and the unmet criteria laid bare in this choice.

The appointee appears to continue the Florida Governor’s pro-MAGA, anti-DEI agenda.

