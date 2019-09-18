Is Gov. DeSantis Running a Pay to Play Political Committee?

Good morning, welcome to WMNF’s Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up—Our new Governor has promised to “drain the swamp” in Tallahassee—but the political editor at the Tampa Bay Times has uncovered what looks like a pay-to-play scheme operated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ political committee. More on that in a moment.

First two listener comments about yesterday’s program. On the program I read an AP report about Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu promising to annex all of the Israeli settlements in the West Bank if he wins re-election—dashing the hopes of people who want a two state solution. And yesterday I also interviewed a Sarasota resident who has just returned from a trip to Iran. Here’s what two listeners had to say.

Some comments that came in after yesterday’s Radioactivity program.

The Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Steve Contorno has uncovered documents that describe a possible pay to play operation within Governor Ron DeSantis’ political committee. It’s an investigation into how the governor’s committee is offering access to the governor for special interests with deep pockets.

In his article Steve writes:

“Other documents reviewed by the Times established prices donors could pay to interact with DeSantis or his wife, Casey.

Golf in a foursome? $25,000.

Golf one-on-one with DeSantis? $100,000.

A 10- to 15-minute meeting? $25,000.

A dinner event? $150,000.

One hour of an “intimate and high dollar” gathering? $250,000.”

Source: https://www.tampabay.com/florida-politics/buzz/2019/09/12/ron-desantis-political-team-planned-25k-golf-games-250k-intimate-gatherings-memos-say/

Steve Contorno joins us live

