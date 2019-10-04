“It Takes A Community” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“It Takes A Village to Raise A Child” is believed to be an old African proverb. In summary, it means that it takes an entire community of people to interact with children for those children to experience and grow in safe and healthy environments.

Villages are defined as self-contained districts or communities within towns or cities. Additionally, these villages and communities are comprised of people that can help change and heal the world.

On Morning Energy, we will be asking our community to continue to help support WMNF during our Fall Membership Drive. Additionally, we will be sharing useful information about the wonderful things that community members around the world continuously do to help others in need.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!