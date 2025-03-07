‘It’s not my time right now’: Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera discusses mayoral race, storm recovery and more

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 28, 2025. // Photo by Ray Roa

Everyone now knows that—despite his popularity and presence in local politics since 2016—Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera will not run to be the next mayor of Tampa.

“It’s not my time right now,” Viera, who is terming out of his District 7 seat, told The Skinny last Friday. He did not rule out runs for seats on Hillsborough’s county commission or even in the Florida legislature.

Viera also talked about stormwater, property taxes, America First politics, and more, and in the second half of the show, we talked to Andrew Lee and Tara Segall, the filmmakers behind “Razed” a new documentary sharing the stories behind St. Petersburg’s Gas Plant District.

The next screening of “Razed” happens on Sunday, March 30.