Hear from Jane Castor at Tampa Tiger Bay forum; David Straz was a no-show

Share this:

On Friday, Tampa Tiger Bay Club hosted a forum and invited both candidates in the runoff for Tampa Mayor; But former banker David Straz said he was not available.

So, WMNF aired questions from Tiger Bay members and the responses from the other candidate, former police chief Jane Castor.

Listen here.

WMNF reached out to the Straz campaign to join us , but we did not get a response.

In the first round of elections Castor took 48 percent of the vote and Straz came in second with 15 percent in the seven-person field. Voter Turnout was less than 21%.

We heard the opening statement from Castor as well as her responded to questions from members, who were asked to begin with a one-word description of their top issue.

Castor responded to questions about transportation, neighborhoods historic preservation, sea-level rise, flooding, toilet-to-tap, education, positive campaigning, economic opportunities, civil rights, sidewalks, tiny houses and the environment.

March 25 is the last day to register to vote in the April 23 runoff election in the City of Tampa. Early Voting is April 14 – 20.

Run-offs in City Council Districts 1, 3 and 5 will also be decided on March 25.

Check out your Sample Ballot here.

Thanks to TBAE for the audio – they will televise the forum soon. A schedule is at TBAE.net – they play Tiger Bay forums on Sunday & Wednesday 11:00 a.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Information from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website:

Consider Voting Early.

If you prefer to vote in person, you can vote early at any of seven locations. The following Early Voting

locations will be open 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14 – Saturday, April 20:

— Cyrus Greene Center

— Fred B. Karl County Center

— Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

— New Tampa Regional Library

— North Tampa Branch Library

— Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

— West Tampa Branch Library

Know where to vote on Election Day.

Election Day is April 23, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.