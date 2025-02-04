January 2025 COVID-19 deaths in Florida approach 200

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Almost 200 Florida resident deaths have been linked to COVID-19 after the first month of 2025, according to data posted on the state Department of Health website.

The data showed 196 deaths, with the largest number, 19, reported in Pinellas County.

Other counties with the largest numbers included Hillsborough County, with 14; Orange County, with 13; Broward County, with 11; and Lake County, with 11.

The Department of Health website shows that 5,984 resident deaths were linked to COVID-19 in 2024.

That was the lowest number since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The death totals were: