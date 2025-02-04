Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

January 2025 COVID-19 deaths in Florida approach 200

Posted on February 4, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 via CDC.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Almost 200 Florida resident deaths have been linked to COVID-19 after the first month of 2025, according to data posted on the state Department of Health website.

The data showed 196 deaths, with the largest number, 19, reported in Pinellas County.

Other counties with the largest numbers included Hillsborough County, with 14; Orange County, with 13; Broward County, with 11; and Lake County, with 11.

The Department of Health website shows that 5,984 resident deaths were linked to COVID-19 in 2024.

That was the lowest number since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The death totals were:

  • 23,350 in 2020
  • 39,870 in 2021
  • 21,310 in 2022
  • 8,445 in 2023
Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. Feb. 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio. Stories...

Florida’s thunderstorms and tornadoes. What to know for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornadoes are more common in Florida than most might think....

People stand outside while holding signs. A woman in grey shirt holds microphone and stands behind a podium.
A ‘park preservation’ bill is teed up in the Florida Legislature

The bill would prevent the development of such things as...

condo Florida
Bills propose changes to condominium participation in My Safe Florida Home

The bill is aimed at expanding participation among condominium associations...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: