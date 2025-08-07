Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents on Florida Corruption

Investigative Reporter Jason Garcia

On August 6, 2025, we were joined on MidPoint by independent investigative reporter Jason Garcia, publisher of the Seeking Rents newsletter and Substack. No one knows more about Florida corruption and abuses of authority by people in power in Florida than Jason Garcia. We began with the news that Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he will begin sending auditors into city and county halls around the state to scrutinize local government spending. After starting their efforts with Broward County and Gainesville, two of the most liberal municipalities in Florida and areas where DeSantis was defeated in the last election, his mini-DOGE auditors now have Pinellas and Hillsborough counties in their sights. According to Jason Garcia, it appears that DeSantis is using the governor’s new powers to seek revenge on and selectively target certain communities where he has suffered political defeats. He suggests that Republican Manatee County’s voters’ rejection of certain developer-backed county commission candidates who were also major DeSantis supporters is an example of this.

We discussed the lack of transparency in the enormous expenditures of taxpayer funds connected to the building and maintenance of the Everglades Detention Center, or as it is known, Alligator Alcatraz, the immigrant concentration camp created by Governor DeSantis in the middle of the Florida Everglades. Jason explained how the DeSantis administration is flouting the law by not disclosing the vendor contracts associated with the camp.

We also discussed the $4million buried in the Florida budget that is now being used to develop a new university accreditor for colleges and universities across the South. It is controversial not only because of the hidden expenditure of taxpayer funds, but also because it will likely result in more conservative higher education curricula in the member schools.

The entire show is informative and infuriating, with much more about the hidden underbelly of Florida news that Jason regularly exposes. You can listen on demand and find the entire show in our MidPoint archives here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast on Spotify or Apple Music. You can find more from Jason Garcia and sign up for his newsletter at Seeking Rents.