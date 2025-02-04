Jason Weida is tapped as DeSantis’ chief of staff

Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Jason Weida, who has led the state Agency for Health Care Administration during the past two years, will serve as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next chief of staff.

Weida will succeed James Uthmeier, who is leaving the chief of staff position to become attorney general. Uthmeier announced Weida’s selection in a memo addressed to “Team DeSantis.”

The memo did not say when the change will take effect.

“We have the best team in the country and I know your successes will only continue under the Governor and Jason,” the memo said.

Weida, an attorney, became secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration in 2023 after serving as the agency’s chief of staff.

DeSantis said last month that Uthmeier will replace former Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was appointed by DeSantis to replace former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

John Guard has served as acting attorney general.