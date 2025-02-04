Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Jason Weida is tapped as DeSantis’ chief of staff

Posted on February 4, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Florida Capitol
Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Jason Weida, who has led the state Agency for Health Care Administration during the past two years, will serve as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next chief of staff.

Weida will succeed James Uthmeier, who is leaving the chief of staff position to become attorney general. Uthmeier announced Weida’s selection in a memo addressed to “Team DeSantis.”

The memo did not say when the change will take effect.

“We have the best team in the country and I know your successes will only continue under the Governor and Jason,” the memo said.

Weida, an attorney, became secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration in 2023 after serving as the agency’s chief of staff.

DeSantis said last month that Uthmeier will replace former Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was appointed by DeSantis to replace former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

John Guard has served as acting attorney general.

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. Feb. 5, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio. Stories...

Florida’s thunderstorms and tornadoes. What to know for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornadoes are more common in Florida than most might think....

People stand outside while holding signs. A woman in grey shirt holds microphone and stands behind a podium.
A ‘park preservation’ bill is teed up in the Florida Legislature

The bill would prevent the development of such things as...

condo Florida
Bills propose changes to condominium participation in My Safe Florida Home

The bill is aimed at expanding participation among condominium associations...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: