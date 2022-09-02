Jeff Brandes is Florida’s wealthiest State Senator according to the Florida Commission on Ethics

Share this:

State lawmakers file annual financial disclosure reports with the Florida Commission on Ethics.

The deadline was July 1 but they had a “grace period” until Sept. 1 before fines could begin for non-compliance.

Sen. Jeff Brandes is the wealthiest Florida State Senator

Pinellas Park Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes led the pack with $33 in net worth. Other Tampa Bay area senators near the top of the list are Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby) at $22 million and Jim Boyd (R-Bradenton) at $14 million.

Here are Florida state senators who reported the highest net worths:

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-Pinellas Park: $33,458,386

Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach: $32,790,533

Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby: $22,541,204

Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton: $14,187,108

Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine: $13,847,342

Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville: $13,666,693

Incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples: $11,733,534

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach: $8,312,826

Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze: $4,920,377

Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point: $4,373,054

Note: The Commission on Ethics website said forms for Sen. George Gainer, R-Panama City, and Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, had not been received.

via News Service of Florida