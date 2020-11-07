Joe Biden is President-Elect; St. Pete celebrates

Dozens of people gathered across from St. Petersburg City Hall Saturday afternoon.

It came hours after the Associated Press and several other news organizations projected that Joe Biden would earn more than 270 Electoral College votes and therefore has defeated President Donald Trump.

In an email statement, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) wrote:

Congratulations, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris – making history!

President-Elect Biden has won the 270 electoral votes necessary to elect him President, and American democracy has proven strong in the face of an extremely close election. Over four million more Americans voted for Biden than voted for President Trump. President-Elect Biden won both the Electoral College and the popular vote, something President Trump never attained. A basic tenet of freedom and of American democracy is “one person, one vote” – majority rules.

The transparent count by poll workers and everyday Americans, including Republican and Democratic volunteers, is vital to ensuring a free and fair election. You see them quietly serving when you vote. We owe them a debt of gratitude – true guardians of democracy.

Now that this hard fought election is behind us, let’s begin to pull together to serve the land we love. President-Elect Biden has said that he will be the President not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Let’s take him at his word. I pledge to build bipartisan bridges, continue my effort in Congress to crush the coronavirus, help folks get back to work and send our children back to school safely. Right now, many of our neighbors need a helping hand and our small businesses need a boost. Together, we will work to lower the costs of health care and continue to perfect our Union by making America more fair, just and equal for all.