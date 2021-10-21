Jon Gruden emails highlight workplace diversity and equity issues

Share this:

Jon Gruden, the former coach of the Tampa Bay Bucs, who finally brought a Super Bowl championship to Tampa in 2002, is now out as head coach of the Raiders after it was publicly revealed in a workplace misconduct investigation of the Washington Football Team by the NFL that Gruden wrote many racist, misogynistic, and homophobic emails between 2011 and 2018 to Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen.

Dr. Alexis Mootoo, who co-developed the University of South Florida’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion certification program, joined MidPoint on Oct. 20 to talk about how to create workplaces that are comfortable for all types of people.

You can listen to the entire program here or by searching for WMNF MidPoint wherever you listen to podcasts.