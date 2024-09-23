Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A judge will hear arguments Wednesday over the Florida AHCA’s campaign against an abortion rights amendment

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
abortion law
Abortion law by mohd izzuan via iStock for WMNF News.

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge is slated Wednesday to hear arguments in a political committee’s request for a temporary injunction to block the state Agency for Health Care Administration from disseminating what the committee calls “misinformation” about a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights.

Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom last week scheduled a hearing after Floridians Protecting Freedom, a committee leading efforts to pass the amendment, filed a lawsuit and an emergency motion for a temporary injunction on Sept. 12.

The case stems from a controversial website and ads that the agency has used to disseminate information about Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution. With Gov. Ron DeSantis helping lead efforts to defeat the amendment, Floridians Protecting Freedom contends the agency has violated state law by using public resources to spread inaccurate information about the proposal.

Issues in the lawsuit include statements on the website such as, “Current Florida Law Protects Women, Amendment 4 Threatens Women’s Safety.”

“Through this website, AHCA disparages Amendment 4 and Floridians Protecting Freedom as its sponsor, alleging fearmongering and lying,” the motion for a temporary injunction said. “AHCA presents voters with false information about Amendment 4 and current law and creates a sense of urgency that ‘Current Law Protects Women. Amendment 4 Threatens Women’s Safety,’ that Amendment 4 will ‘lead to unregulated and unsafe abortions,’ and ‘We must keep Florida from becoming an abortion tourism destination state.’ Voters can only be left with the impression that this state agency is advising them to vote no on Amendment 4.”

A state response to the temporary injunction motion had not been posted on the court website as of early afternoon Monday. But in an email this month, the Agency for Health Care Administration’s communications office said AHCA was providing facts and information to Floridians.

“Part of the agency’s mission is to provide information and transparency to Floridians on the quality of care they receive,” the email said. “Our new transparency page serves to educate Floridians on the state’s current abortion laws and provide information on a proposed policy change that would impact care across the state.”

DeSantis this month also defended the agency’s information, describing it as “above board” and likening it to public-service announcements by other government agencies.

But in the motion for a temporary injunction, Floridians Protecting Freedom said the website “contains express advocacy against Amendment 4.” It wants Sjostrom to declare that the agency’s actions violate the committee’s right to propose constitutional amendments, order the agency to remove advertising or materials that “violate FPF’s (the committee’s) rights and enjoin AHCA from disseminating such advertising or other materials in the future.”

The Floridians Protecting Freedom lawsuit came two days after Palm Beach County attorney Adam Richardson filed a case at the Florida Supreme Court about the agency information. That case also remains pending.

Richardson asked the Supreme Court to issue what is known as a writ of quo warranto to Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida, DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody “forbidding them from misusing or abusing their offices to interfere with the election for Amendment 4, and to unravel whatever actions they have already taken to do so.”

In part, the proposed constitutional amendment says, no ”law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom began the drive to pass the constitutional amendment after DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature last year approved a law to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. That law took effect May 1.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Judge says Piney Point operators responsible for 2021 toxic wastewater spill

A federal judge found Piney Point’s operators liable for the...

Tampa kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Week with flag raising

Listen: It’s National Diaper Need Awareness Week, and in the...

Banned books week, war in the middle east

people may not like to read but when you ban...

Where to get sandbags in Hernando & Pasco counties and other information about Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

To prepare for potential storm impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Excellent Zest
Player position: