Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A judge dismisses a challenge to a Florida DOT ad opposing the cannabis amendment

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
pot plants
Cannabis plants at a marijuana grow house. By St. Pete Police (April 2016).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A Leon County circuit judge Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by incoming Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo, D-Sunny Isles Beach, that alleged the Florida Department of Transportation improperly spent state money to oppose a ballot measure that would allow recreational use of marijuana.

In a two-page order, Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey granted a request by the department to dismiss the lawsuit, which stemmed from a television ad the agency has recently sponsored about the dangers of driving after using marijuana.

Pizzo filed the lawsuit Oct. 4 and sought an injunction, contending that the department “does not have the unilateral authority to pick sides and spend tax dollars to advocate against Amendment 3 (the ballot proposal).”

The lawsuit said the ad “specifically warns that ‘DUI crashes increase in states with legalized marijuana putting everyone at risk.”

But Dempsey wrote, in part, that state law gives the department “budgetary authority to spend funds on public service commercials, and the commercial in question does not mention Amendment 3, voting or the election.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping lead efforts to defeat the proposed amendment during the Nov. 5 election.

His administration also has spurred controversy by running ads that critics contend improperly are designed to defeat a separate ballot proposal on abortion rights.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

New AdventHealth facility in Riverview opens with surgeries and maternal care

Listen: A new $260 million hospital in Riverview opened its...

DeSantis slams Amendment Four; calls language a ‘bait and switch’

Additional reporting provided by WMNF’s Chris Young This November, voters...

Citrus
Citrus growers in Florida look for state and federal aid after hurricanes

The Florida Citrus Commission Chair will pressure Congress to pass...

The Scoop: Wed. Oct. 23rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

DeSantis rails against Amendment Four; says it will strip parental...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation 🎶 It’s time for another WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY! 🎶 with featured artist TopHouse! 🙌✨ Tune in today at 2 PM! Click Listen in linktree (in bio), through the WMNF app, or 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎧 You don't want to miss it! ⬇️📽️ #communityradio #wmnf #Music 🏡 Meet the on-site sleeping quarters of the WMNF Hurricane Info Support Team! 🌧️☀️ We are here for you, rain or shine, every step of the way. WMNF will always be by your side, keeping you informed and connected with your local community. Stay safe, and be sure to follow us on our socials for updates and important news. (Link available on our Facebook page & via insta story within the hour) #WMNFStrong #CommunityFirst #HereForYou #RainOrShine #PostHurricaneSupport
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: