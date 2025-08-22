Donate Now!
Judge orders winding down of Everglades detention center Alligator Alcatraz

Posted on August 22, 2025 • by Chris Young
Letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services by Evgenia Parajanian via iStock for WMNF News.

Environmental advocates are celebrating after a judge ordered Florida to shut down parts the Everglades migrant detention center within 60 days.

The judge gave  the state 60 days to remove many components of the facility, including lights, generators, gas, and sewage.

The ruling also bans any additional detainees from being sent to what the state calls Alligator Alcatraz. 

Eve Samples is the Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades. 

“What we saw from the court is not only a victory for the Everglades, it is a victory for the rule of law and for holding government accountable,” Samples said.

The detention center site is surrounded on all sides by the Big Cypress National Preserve, one of America’s first national preserves, which protects ecologically sensitive wetlands and a dozen endangered and threatened species, including endangered Florida panthers and Florida bonneted bats.

Elise Bennett is the Florida Director and Attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. 

“The weight of the law and public opinion is steadily phasing out this illegal, destructive detention camp, and we plan to work tirelessly to keep it that way,” Bennett said.

Environmental groups say the project poses serious threats to the sensitive Everglades ecosystem, endangered species, clean water, and more. 

However, advocates admitted this is not a final win.

Curtis Osceola is with the Miccosukkee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

“We are prepared to go all the way to the Supreme Court. This is not the first time the tribe has been in a fight like this, it probably won’t be the last,” Osceola said.

The state has appealed the ruling.

