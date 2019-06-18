Judge rules that Hillsborough’s All For Transportation tax is valid

Share this:

Late Tuesday a judge ruled that Hillsborough County’s one cent sales tax surcharge for transportation is legal . But the judge negated some of the voter-approved charter amendment’s language about spending allocations and restrictions. To find out what it means for transportation spending in Hillsborough, WMNF spoke with Tyler Hudson, chair of All For Transportation, the group behind the sales tax referendum.

Hudson expects public turnout at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Commission meeting to urge Commissioners to adopt allocations for HART and other transportation needs.

Listen: