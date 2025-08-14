Judge strikes down major provisions in Florida ‘book ban’ law

School books. By Sean Kinane /WMNF News (2015)

Listen:

A judge sided with major publishers, authors, parents, and students on a lawsuit against a 2023 Florida law meant to ban “pornographic” materials in school.

Publishers call it a sweeping victory for the right to read, but warn there’s still more to be done at the local level.

On Wednesday, Judge Carlos E. Mendoza sided with the plaintiffs on five out of seven counts, saying the state’s prohibition of material that describes sexual conduct is overbroad and unconstitutional.

Dan Novack is the Vice President and General Counsel at Penguin Random House.

“No more judging a book by its cover or a contextless snippet. It’s going to be grounded in constitutional law, the First Amendment, and we’re going to be able to defend those books on the basis of their literary value,” Novack told WMNF

Novack, said it’s a win for students and school librarians.

“They were being coerced and threatened by the state government into removing those books. They no longer have that tool in their arsenal at the state government level,” Novack said.

Despite this victory in the U.S. District Court’s Middle District of Florida, Novack says the fight is not over.

“This has been an occasion for celebration yesterday, but there’s a lot of work ahead, and so we have to keep the momentum going,” Novack said.

Penguin Random House is a plaintiff in a separate case in Escambia County, fighting book bans at the local level.

The state plans to appeal the ruling.