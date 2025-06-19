“Juneteenth & the Price of Freedom” on Morning Energy

“Freedom, in any case, is only possible by constantly struggling for it.” -Albert Einstein

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation designating Juneteenth (June 19th) as a federal holiday.Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the United States on Jan. 1, 1863, it was not until after the American Civil War ended in April 1865 that Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to enforce the proclamation to enslaved Texians with General Order No. 3 that was issued on June 19, 1865 informing slaves that they were indeed free.

The way that Juneteenth is celebrated has evolved over the years from initially being celebrated by southern blacks to now becoming a federal holiday which represents a broader opportunity for all Americans to participate.