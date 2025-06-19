“Juneteenth & the Price of Freedom” on Morning Energy

The way that Juneteenth is celebrated has evolved over the years from initially being celebrated by southern blacks to now becoming a federal holiday which represents a broader opportunity for all Americans to participate.
Leave a Reply
The way that Juneteenth is celebrated has evolved over the years from initially being celebrated by southern blacks to now becoming a federal holiday which represents a broader opportunity for all Americans to participate.
You may also like
WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.
WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.