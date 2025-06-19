Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

“Juneteenth & the Price of Freedom” on Morning Energy

Posted on June 19, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
Share
“Freedom, in any case, is only possible by constantly struggling for it.” -Albert Einstein
On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation designating Juneteenth (June 19th) as a federal holiday.Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the United States on Jan. 1, 1863, it was not until after the American Civil War ended in April 1865 that Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to enforce the proclamation to enslaved Texians with General Order No. 3 that was issued on June 19, 1865 informing slaves that they were indeed free.

The way that Juneteenth is celebrated has evolved over the years from initially being celebrated by southern blacks to now becoming a federal holiday which represents a broader opportunity for all Americans to participate.

Some of the ways for individuals to support and/or become educated about this newly appointed national holiday is by participating in Juneteenth celebrations; watching and/or listening to  educational programs; supporting minority owned businesses and making a commitment to anti-racism.
Join me, Renna on Friday from 4am-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.
Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 6/19/25: Redemption Song by Bob Marley 

Todays is Juneteenth, the US Federal holiday that marks when...

SOTD 6/18/25: Con Otra by Cazzu

WMNF has a saying, “Sure, we play country music. Pick...

Exciting programming changes now live at WMNF!

We’re thrilled to share some fantastic updates to our programming...

SOTD 6/17/25: Nadi by WITCH

WMNF has a saying, “Sure, we play country music. Pick...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: