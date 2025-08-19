Juno Vibranz shares their Big Gay drag journey

This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, Chris and Esme sat down with Tampa Bay’s own Juno Vibranz to talk about their drag journey. Juno shared how performing has become both a personal passion and a way to create visibility and connection in the community.

The show also explored local and national stories. The sudden closure of St. Petersburg’s Salty Nun was a major topic, as the venue had become a beloved LGBTQ+ safe space. They also remembered actor Terence Stamp, reflecting on his decades-long career and cultural impact. Discussion turned toward President Trump’s policies and the challenges they’ve created for businesses and tourism, with ripple effects felt across the LGBTQIA+ community.

The show also gave away two pairs of tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race Live: Werq the World Tour, happening September 13th at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Check out this week’s Big Gay Bingo happening at Cocktail St. Pete on Monday, August 25th at 8 PM for your next chance to win!

On The Big Gay After Show, the tone shifted, but the energy stayed high. Juno joined Chris and Esme to react to Trump’s effort to eliminate mail-in ballots, rumors of Arizona Tea raising its famous 99-cent price, and the NFL’s growing inclusion of male cheerleaders. They even added some shade at “Lady Lindsey” Graham, ending the conversation with laughs and sharp commentary.

Check out The Big Gay Radio Show’s full interview here!

Check out The Big Gay After Show, available after 5 PM, August 19th, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.