“Justice and Social Responsiblity” on Morning Energy

On August 24, 2022, Vanessa Bryant and her family prevailed in a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Los Angeles County, California regarding the alleged distribution of gruesome photos that were taken by city and county officials who worked at the helicopter crash site that killed legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and 8 others. This verdict occurred on the same day as “Kobe Bryant Day” which has been observed by Los Angeles since 2016 and Orange County since 2020.

At the end of the trial Kobe Bryant’s wife (Vanessa Bryant) posted a picture of herself, Kobe and her daughter on Instagram with the words, “JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! 8•24•22″

In addition to legal justice being served on August 24th, this day will also continue to serve as a reminder about the importance of social responsibility, which is something that Kobe held close to his heart.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring Justice and Social Responsibility as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

