Justice for Just Education

Many concerned citizens attend the latest school board meeting in an attempt to save Just Elementary School in Tampa, Hillsborough County, FL. There is a proposal to close the school and then re-open it after a year or two was rejected by members of the community.

The fight for Just is seen as part of a larger, right-wing war on public education. The right-wing has been attacking school boards demanding book bans and limits on sex education.

https://www.tampabay.com/news/education/2023/05/04/just-elementary-tampa-hillsborough-school-board-attendance-boundaries-montessori/