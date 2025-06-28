Juvenile Welfare Board book bus is giving free books to kids

The JWB book bus is delivering books in under-resourced neighborhoods across Pinellas County. It is scheduled to make more than 80 stops from Tarpon Springs to South St. Petersburg in July and the board will be giving away more than 10,000 brand-new books to 5,000 children. According to a press release from the Juvenile Welfare Board, “the bus stops are including public libraries, community recreation centers, neighborhood family centers, childcare centers, and more. “

In addition to the bus there is also Meal Mobile, which is pop-up food pantry events at 36 book bus sites. “In 2023, nearly 6 million free meals were provided to kids to fill the gaps. This summer, we’re bringing the Meal Mobile to Book Bus stops to reach even more children and make sure Pinellas kids have access to the nutrition they need to thrive.

The stops will start in July, here are the kick off sites:

Tuesday, July 1st

10:00 AM – James B. Sanderlin NFC, 2335 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712

*This is also a Meal Mobile site.

Wednesday, July 2nd

9:00 AM – Boys and Girls Club of Pinellas Park, 7790 61st N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

10:30 AM – Barbara S. Ponce Public Library, 7770 52nd Street N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

*These are also Meal Mobile sites.

Thursday, July 3

9:00 AM – High Point NFC,5812 150th Ave N. Clearwater, FL 33760

10:00 AM – Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg, 1450 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

*These are also Meal Mobile sites.

For the book bus schedule: https://www.jwbpinellas.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Book-Bus-Schedule-2025.pdf