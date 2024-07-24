Donate Now!
The Kamala Harris campaign will “play offense” in battleground states but Florida is not on the list

Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov
Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov

The chair of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign Wednesday released an overview that said the campaign will “play offense” in a series of battleground states — but the list did not include Florida.

“Winning the presidential election still requires winning 270 electoral votes, and that means our pathways to victory runs through the states,” Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in the overview.

“Vice President Harris enters a tight race, but it is clear that she can bring together a coalition of voters to keep a wide set of states in play.

We continue to focus on the Blue Wall states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — and the Sun Belt states of North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, where the Vice President’s advantages with young voters, Black voters, and Latino voters will be important to our multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes.

We intend to play offense in each of these states, and have the resources and campaign infrastructure to do so.”

The overview came three days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential campaign and gave his support to Harris, who quickly appeared to lock up the party’s nomination.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, won Florida in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Also, Florida Republicans have built a commanding edge in voter registration during the past few years.

