U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor supports Cuba protesters and peaceful regime change

Wednesday morning in Ybor City, Tampa-area Democratic Congress member Kathy Castor called for the U.S. to encourage peaceful regime change in Cuba. She spoke in support of Cuban protesters from José Martí Park, which is actually property of the Cuban Government.

In her opening remarks, Congress member Castor did not mention one of the main reasons for food and vaccine shortages: the decades-long embargo of Cuba and the Trump-era sanctions that have not been removed by the Biden administration.

Castor also said:

“We are inspired by the protest of the people in Cuba, and here in Tampa, for freedom on the island of Cuba. We are united in our support for the Cuban people.

“Right now, on the island of Cuba, the people do not have food. They do not have electricity. They do not have medicine. They do not have a working hospital. They do not have the internet.

“There has been a total collapse under this Communist regime of civil society. It’s a collapse under the weight of corruption and communism. The people feel entirely betrayed and rightfully so.”

City Council member Luis Viera said he will offer a resolution at Tampa City Council calling for unity in support of the Cuban people.