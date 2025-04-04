Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Ketch Secor talks Appalachian music and Old Crow’s legacy ahead of Clearwater show

Posted on April 4, 2025 • by Katarina Lauver
Share

Two-time GRAMMY award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show celebrates their 25th anniversary with a national tour performing beloved hits such as Wagon Wheel, I Hear Them All, Sweet Amarillo, and many more.

They will be performing at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL, on April 9th.

Katarina Lauver of the Thursday Morning Show spoke to Ketch Secor, the founding member and the frontman of Old Crow Medicine Show, about what drew him to the Western North Carolina mountains, the history of Appalachian music, and the band’s approach to performing for their audiences. 

Enjoy the complete interview here:

Old Crow Medicine Show

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The mystery of the hidden portrait: Who painted Charles Vann?

Hey everyone, it’s Toni Phan, your favorite WMNF social media...

SOTD 4/4/25: Silhouettes by Pet Lizard [premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 4, 2025...

“Words of Wisdom” on Morning Energy

“To acquire knowledge, one must study; but to acquire wisdom, one...

SOTD 4/3/25: Bury Me by Jason Isbell

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 3, 2025,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: