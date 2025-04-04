Ketch Secor talks Appalachian music and Old Crow’s legacy ahead of Clearwater show

Two-time GRAMMY award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show celebrates their 25th anniversary with a national tour performing beloved hits such as Wagon Wheel, I Hear Them All, Sweet Amarillo, and many more.

They will be performing at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL, on April 9th.

Katarina Lauver of the Thursday Morning Show spoke to Ketch Secor, the founding member and the frontman of Old Crow Medicine Show, about what drew him to the Western North Carolina mountains, the history of Appalachian music, and the band’s approach to performing for their audiences.

Enjoy the complete interview here: