Kori Stevens Reflects on Drag, Community Giving, and Inclusion

Posted on July 8, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
This week’s Big Gay Radio Show featured an engaging and heartfelt conversation with Tampa Bay drag icon Kori Stevens. Hosts Chris Gorman and Esmé Russell welcomed the beloved performer to discuss their drag journey, ongoing commitment to giving back, and the impact of community-centered activism in the LGBTQIA+ space.

Kori Stevens spoke about their recent collaboration with Project No Labels, highlighting the importance of grassroots fundraising and supporting local causes. Their reflections underscored how drag can be a powerful tool for advocacy and connection, not just performance. As one of Tampa Bay’s most recognized drag entertainers, Stevens emphasized how visibility and community support go hand-in-hand, especially in the face of increasing anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation.

Check out The Big Gay Radio Show’s full interview here!

Check out The Big Gay After Show, currently available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Drag icon Kori Stevens joined Big Gay Radio Show hosts Chris Gorman and Esme Russell.
