Landlord/tenant rights community training information

Share this:

On Friday, Sept. 17th at 2:00 p.m. Tom Difiore, who is the housing attorney at Bay Area Legal Services, will present and explain information about the basic rights of Florida renters. According to a press release from University Area CDC, this is a good opportunity for renters to gain a better understanding of landlord/tenant eviction issues, the present state of COVID-19 protections, tips on dealings with landlords, repair issues and rental assistance.

This training will all be provided for free. The meeting will take place at University Area Community Center, 14013 N 22nd St., Tampa 33613.

Pre-registration is not required for the meeting and questions about the training can be answered by contacting University Area CDC Housing Navigator Cynthia Crosby-Craig at 813-404-0319 (Cell) or 813-558-5212 ext. 303.