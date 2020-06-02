Large number of weapons seized from Boogaloo member in Denver

A television reporter in Denver said that on Monday police seized several guns and tactical gear from two men who showed up to a protest last week. One of them says he is part of the violent right-wing “Boogaloo” movement.
JUST CONFIRMED: Denver Police seized these guns and tactical gear from two men who showed up to the protest on Friday. One of them, Chevy McGee, tells me he didn't break any laws. McGee is part of the "Boogaloo" movement. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/A5K8psce4j
— Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) June 1, 2020