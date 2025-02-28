Latin Grammy winner Cheo to heat up WMNF 88.5 Tropical Heatwave 2025

In an exciting announcement for music lovers, Latin Grammy winner Cheo (José Luis Pardo) is set to bring his distinctive blend of dance, funk, and Latin rhythms to the highly anticipated WMNF 88.5 Tropical Heatwave 2025. The Brooklyn-based artist, known for his eclectic musical taste and dance floor-filling abilities, promises to deliver an unforgettable performance that spans his impressive career.

Cheo, founder and former director of the renowned dance/funk band Los Amigos Invisibles, has established himself as a multifaceted talent in the music industry. With one Latin Grammy win and ten nominations (seven as an artist, three as a producer), he has carved out a unique space in the dance music genre that transcends traditional boundaries.

His journey began in Caracas, Venezuela around 1995, where he initially warmed up shows for his band. Club owners quickly recognized his talent, leading to his weekly residence “Super Sancocho Variety,” which ran for over two years and sparked his interest in creating remixes and edits for his DJ sets.

After relocating to New York in 2001, Cheo rapidly integrated into the city’s vibrant dance scene, securing opening slots at prestigious venues like Centrofly, Cielo, and Shine, as well as at iconic parties including Giant Step and PS-1 warm up series. His skills caught the attention of legendary DJ producer Little Louie Vega, who featured him as a guitarist on numerous remixes and on the album “Elements of Life.”

Since then, Cheo’s career has evolved in multiple directions. Following his departure from Los Amigos Invisibles after their song “La que me gusta” received a Latin Grammy nomination in 2013, he has pursued diverse musical projects.

These include collaborations with Manchildblack as “The Copasetic,” experimental Venezuelan music with his trio “Los Crema Paraiso,” and becoming a member of Brooklyn’s favorite live band, LOCOBEACH.

As a producer, Cheo has worked with artists like Rawayana, Okills, La Garfield, and Simon Grossman, mentoring a new generation of musicians. In 2016, he ventured into singing, collaborating with Ulises Hadjis on the album “Dónde?” and later releasing his solo works “Sorpresa” and “Música para verse bien” under Nacional Records.

During the pandemic, Cheo’s streaming DJ sets “Casaecheo” and “Bajo Perfil” attracted over 20,000 live viewers during his 4-hour performances, further cementing his connection with fans worldwide.

Today, Cheo continues to shape New York’s Latin music scene through his regular performances and “LATINOS DEL MUNDO,” a weekly celebration of Latin rhythms at the legendary NUBLU, where he leads “Cheo y su conjunto,” bringing live orchestra vibes to Manhattan’s Latin parties.

His appearance at WMNF 88.5 Tropical Heatwave 2025 offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the full spectrum of his musical expertise, from his guitar virtuosity to his dynamic DJ sets that seamlessly blend disco, funk, jazz, salsa, bossa nova, and boogaloo. As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a highlight of this celebrated annual event.

For those who appreciate innovation in Latin dance music, Cheo’s performance at Tropical Heatwave 2025 is not to be missed – it represents another milestone in the career of an artist whose influence continues to grow in the global music landscape.

